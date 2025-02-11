Sheldon Jackson: A Prolific Career Ends with Grace

Saurashtra cricketer Sheldon Jackson announced his retirement from professional cricket on Tuesday, concluding a commendable 15-year career. His final match, a Ranji Trophy quarterfinal defeat to Gujarat, marked the end of an illustrious journey where Jackson amassed over 7200 runs in 105 first-class matches.

At 38, Jackson retires with a first-class highest score of 186, achieving 21 centuries and 39 half-centuries, reflecting his consistent performance. Beyond batting, he excelled as a fielder and occasionally kept wickets, adding depth to his game.

Jackson debuted for Saurashtra in December 2011, later contributing significantly during the 2012-13 and 2015-16 Ranji seasons. Last month, he ended his limited-overs career with 2792 runs and notable achievements in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)