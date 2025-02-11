Left Menu

Thrilling Hockey Action at Shyam Lal Memorial Tournament

The 11th Padmashree Shyam Lal Memorial Invitation Hockey Tournament witnessed intense competition, with Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College tying with Shri Ram College of Commerce 3-3 in the men's section. In the women's division, Delhi University Alumna dominated Bharti College 4-0. The tournament features numerous top teams from Delhi University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:30 IST
Visual of the tournament (Photo: Shyam Lal Memorial Hockey Tournament). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 11th Padmashree Shyam Lal Memorial Invitation Hockey Tournament kicked off in New Delhi, showcasing fierce competition among university teams. In the men's section, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College and Shri Ram College of Commerce staged a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Shyam Lal College ground.

Tanuj and Arbaaz were instrumental for Khalsa College, with Tanuj scoring twice and Arbaaz adding one goal. Shri Ram College's goals came from Vipin Nandal, Vibhanshu Tiwari, and Inder Pal, with Nandal clinching the Player of the Match award. In the women's division, Delhi University Alumna dominated Bharti College in a commanding 4-0 victory.

The event, inaugurated by Professor Balaram Pani and former Olympian Ashok Dhyanchand, features ten men's teams and six women's teams competing on a league and knockout basis. The final is set to take place between the top contenders. Former players and coaches, including Dronacharya Award-winning coach NS Saini, were honored during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

