38th National Games Culminates: Uttarakhand Shines as India's 'Sports Land'

The 38th National Games reached its conclusion with a ceremonious closing event held at the International Sports Stadium in Golapar, Haldwani. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, graced the occasion, with Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha officially marking the end of the games.

During the event, Shah commended Uttarakhand's impressive transformation into a sports powerhouse under Chief Minister Dhami's governance. Noting the state's rise from the 25th to the 7th position on the national sports map, Shah applauded the state's winning athletes for turning the 'land of gods' into a 'sports land'.

Highlighting the successful execution of eco-friendly initiatives, Shah emphasized the planting of trees in athletes' honor and the usage of recycled materials for medals, showcasing Uttarakhand's commitment to sustainability. Additionally, he announced Meghalaya as the next host for the National Games, reflecting the event's role in promoting sports across India.

