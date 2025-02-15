Left Menu

Ben Duckett's Return: A Timely Boost for England in ICC Champions Trophy

Ben Duckett has been declared fit for the ICC Champions Trophy after a scare with a groin injury. England, recovering from a recent series of losses to India, hopes his return will bolster their chances in the group stage against teams like Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:08 IST
Ben Duckett's Return: A Timely Boost for England in ICC Champions Trophy
Ben Duckett
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's cricket team received a significant boost ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, as batsman Ben Duckett has been confirmed fit after recovering from a groin injury.

The injury occurred during England's third ODI against India, but scans revealed it was not serious. The ECB expressed optimism about Duckett's fitness in their latest statement.

Following their defeat in India, England will aim for a stronger performance in the upcoming tournament, which features challenging opponents such as Australia, and begins on February 22 in Lahore, Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025