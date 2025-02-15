Ben Duckett's Return: A Timely Boost for England in ICC Champions Trophy

England's cricket team received a significant boost ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, as batsman Ben Duckett has been confirmed fit after recovering from a groin injury.

The injury occurred during England's third ODI against India, but scans revealed it was not serious. The ECB expressed optimism about Duckett's fitness in their latest statement.

Following their defeat in India, England will aim for a stronger performance in the upcoming tournament, which features challenging opponents such as Australia, and begins on February 22 in Lahore, Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)