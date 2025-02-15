Ben Duckett's Return: A Timely Boost for England in ICC Champions Trophy
Ben Duckett has been declared fit for the ICC Champions Trophy after a scare with a groin injury. England, recovering from a recent series of losses to India, hopes his return will bolster their chances in the group stage against teams like Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan.
England's cricket team received a significant boost ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, as batsman Ben Duckett has been confirmed fit after recovering from a groin injury.
The injury occurred during England's third ODI against India, but scans revealed it was not serious. The ECB expressed optimism about Duckett's fitness in their latest statement.
Following their defeat in India, England will aim for a stronger performance in the upcoming tournament, which features challenging opponents such as Australia, and begins on February 22 in Lahore, Pakistan.
