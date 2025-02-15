Left Menu

Pedaling Towards Fitness: Nation Gears Up for Fit India Sundays

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will join a cycling event in Mumbai as part of Fit India Sundays. The event, themed 'Fight Obesity', extends nationwide with major cities participating. Notable figures like Micky Mehta and Shaina Nana Chudasama accompany him, highlighting a significant national move towards wellness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:36 IST
Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo- MYAS). Image Credit: ANI
In a push for nationwide wellness, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to join an eclectic mix of participants in Mumbai at the Fit India Sundays on Cycle event, scheduled for Sunday, February 16. Revolving around the theme 'Fight Obesity', the cycling drive will journey from the iconic Gateway of India to Girgaon Chowpatty, starting at 7 am, according to a press release from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

Joining the Sports Minister are prominent personalities like Dr. Micky Mehta, a renowned Life Coach and Fit India Ambassador, Shaina Nana Chudasama, an Indian Fashion Designer and Social Worker, as well as Dr. Bhairavi Naik Joshi, Director and CEO of BYCS India Foundation. In addition, Krishna Prakash, IPS Additional Director General of Police-Maharashtra, and Sanjay Bhatia, IAS Upa-Lokayukta of Maharashtra State, will participate alongside lifestyle wellness coaches from various organizations such as the Maharashtra Yoga Associations and Heartfulness Institute. The cycling initiative will be mirrored in multiple locations nationally, including the simultaneous event in New Delhi featuring 2024 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship Bronze medalist and 2025 National Games Gold medalist, Shivani Pawar, set to begin at 8 am.

Organizers expect participation from representatives of Decathlon, Cult.Fit, Sports Authority of India National Centre of Sports Sciences and Research (NCSSR), and wellness coaches from Yogasana Bharat in the national capital. Scheduled for Sundays, the cycling drive spans the nation with simultaneous events at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), and Khelo India centres (KICs), starting and culminating at Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

