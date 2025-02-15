Left Menu

IPL 2025 Kicks Off with Thrilling Matchups and New Leaders

IPL 2025 begins on March 22, featuring Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens. The schedule includes dynamic venues like Dharamsala and Guwahati. CSK faces Mumbai Indians on March 23 at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Notable leadership changes include Rajat Patidar for RCB and Shreyas Iyer joining PBKS.

The much-anticipated IPL 2025 season is set to start on March 22, with the Kolkata Knight Riders squaring off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens. This venue will also host the grand finale on May 25, promising an electrifying start and finish to the tournament.

Dharamsala and Guwahati will once again host several IPL matches, adding excitement across diverse locales. Notably, Dharamsala serves as the second home for Punjab Kings, while Rajasthan Royals will operate from Guwahati in addition to Jaipur, enhancing the regional reach of the league.

The BCCI is expected to release the complete IPL 2025 schedule early next week, as teams prepare. The Chennai Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will start their campaign against the Mumbai Indians on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Amidst leadership changes, Rajat Patidar is appointed captain for the Royal Challengers, succeeding Faf du Plessis, while Shreyas Iyer transitions to Punjab Kings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

