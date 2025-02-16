Amad Diallo's Ankle Injury Shakes Manchester United's Premier League Hopes

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is facing the possibility of missing the rest of the Premier League season following an ankle ligament injury sustained during training.

The 22-year-old Ivory Coast international has been a standout performer for United, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in a challenging season where the team currently languishes in 13th place.

This setback adds to United's injury woes, including the loss of defender Lisandro Martinez with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, potentially undermining their remaining campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)