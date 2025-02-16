In a monumental loss for the football community, Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, the iconic former president of FC Porto, has died at the age of 87. His tenure, which began in 1982, was marked by remarkable success as he led Porto to 69 titles, notably including two Champions League victories.

Before Pinto da Costa took charge, Porto had only secured 16 trophies in their history. His influence transformed the club into a formidable force, elevating it from a local team to an international contender. Porto paid tribute to their cherished leader, hailing him as their most pivotal figure.

The legacy of Pinto da Costa's leadership, which lasted until April 2024, inspired the club's continued growth and dominance in football both nationally and internationally. His successor, Andre Villas-Boas, expressed gratitude and vowed to uphold the esteemed legacy that Pinto da Costa built.

(With inputs from agencies.)