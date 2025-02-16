Left Menu

Nerve-Jangling Triumph: Franziska Preuss Clinches Gold in Women's 10km Pursuit

Franziska Preuss won gold for Germany in the women's 10km pursuit at the IBU World Championships, showcasing precision by hitting all 20 shots. Sweden's Elvira Oeberg secured silver, while France's Justine Braisaz-Bouchet clinched bronze. The race unfolded under perfect conditions, highlighting intense competition among contenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:25 IST
Nerve-Jangling Triumph: Franziska Preuss Clinches Gold in Women's 10km Pursuit

Displaying extraordinary composure, Franziska Preuss captured the gold medal in the women's 10km pursuit at the International Biathlon Union World Championships. Germany celebrated as Preuss hit every one of her 20 shots, conquering the course in 26 minutes 58.9 seconds.

Close behind, Sweden's Elvira Oeberg surged to silver, overtaking France's Justine Braisaz-Bouchet in a dramatic finish. Braisaz-Bouchet had held second place until the final lap but succumbed to an intense push by the young Swede.

The race's tension was palpable as Swiss athlete Lena Haecki-Gross initially led, engaging Preuss in a battle. However, an error caused her to yield, allowing Preuss to exploit the advantage and secure her first individual world gold, transforming the final leg into a ceremonial victory lap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025