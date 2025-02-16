Nerve-Jangling Triumph: Franziska Preuss Clinches Gold in Women's 10km Pursuit

Displaying extraordinary composure, Franziska Preuss captured the gold medal in the women's 10km pursuit at the International Biathlon Union World Championships. Germany celebrated as Preuss hit every one of her 20 shots, conquering the course in 26 minutes 58.9 seconds.

Close behind, Sweden's Elvira Oeberg surged to silver, overtaking France's Justine Braisaz-Bouchet in a dramatic finish. Braisaz-Bouchet had held second place until the final lap but succumbed to an intense push by the young Swede.

The race's tension was palpable as Swiss athlete Lena Haecki-Gross initially led, engaging Preuss in a battle. However, an error caused her to yield, allowing Preuss to exploit the advantage and secure her first individual world gold, transforming the final leg into a ceremonial victory lap.

(With inputs from agencies.)