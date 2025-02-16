Ramanathan Stuns Top Seed Ymer in Maha Open Thriller

In a stunning performance, unseeded Indian tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated the top seed Elias Ymer from Sweden, propelling himself into the final qualifying round of the Maha Open ATP Challenger 100. The match, held on Sunday, saw Ramanathan, aged 30, taking revenge for a previous Davis Cup defeat.

Ramanathan secured his victory with a score of 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in a gripping match that lasted one hour and 52 minutes. Despite Ymer's strong start, winning the first set, Ramanathan made a remarkable comeback to dominate the second set with his aggressive serve-and-volley technique, leading to triumph in the decisive third set.

Meanwhile, Russian Ilia Simakin advanced to the final round qualifying after a swift victory over India's Mukund Sasikumar. Other noteworthy achievements included Australia's Matthew Dellavedova advancing over young wildcard Arnav Vijay Paparkar, and a powerful comeback by Jiri Vesely over Siddhant Banthia, signaling a day of intense competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)