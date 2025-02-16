Thrilling Shoot-out Showdown: England Edges India in FIH Pro League

The Indian women's hockey squad battled fiercely, yet succumbed 1-2 to England in a nerve-wracking shoot-out after a 2-2 stalemate during regulation time in their FIH Pro League encounter on Sunday.

For England, Paige Gillot and Tessa Howard netted from penalty corners, while India's Navneet Kaur converted a penalty stroke and Rutuja Dadoso Pisal struck a field goal to equalize. Despite their valiant efforts, only Navneet scored in the shoot-out for India.

England's Lily Walker and captain Sophie Hamilton were precise in the shoot-out, earning their team a bonus point. Earlier, India had secured a 3-2 victory over England in their first meeting on Saturday. The Indian women are set to face Spain in their next match on Tuesday.

