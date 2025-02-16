James Sands Faces Devastating Injury Blow at St Pauli

United States defensive midfielder James Sands has encountered a major hurdle in his football career after sustaining a serious right ankle injury during a match for St Pauli.

Sands, a recent loan acquisition from New York City FC, was injured during stoppage time in a Bundesliga match against Freiburg, resulting in a complex ankle injury and a broken fibula. He was immediately taken for surgery at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf and will be sidelined indefinitely.

The injury is a significant blow to St Pauli, with Sands proving to be a crucial player for the team since his arrival. Both the club and his home team, New York City FC, are hopeful for his speedy recovery, as his contributions were vital for both league performance and his ambitions for the national team.

(With inputs from agencies.)