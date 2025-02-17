Svitolina Dominates Kalinskaya in Dubai Championships Opener

In a commanding performance, Elina Svitolina crushed last year's runner-up Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round of the Dubai Championships. Demonstrating her prowess, Svitolina converted six out of seven break points, putting an end to Kalinskaya's tournament hopes in just over an hour.

Kalinskaya, who astounded the tennis world in the previous year by defeating three top-10 players, could not replicate her past success against the two-time champion. Svitolina, renowned for clinching the WTA 1000 title in both 2017 and 2018, remains a formidable force on the court.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu snapped her four-match losing streak with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Maria Sakkari, setting up a second-round clash with the 14th seed, Karolina Muchova. The victories by Svitolina and Raducanu mark dramatic shifts in this year's tournament dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)