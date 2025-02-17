Smriti Mandhana's Blitzkrieg Leads RCB to Dominant Victory Over Delhi Capitals

Smriti Mandhana's blistering 81 run innings led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a commanding victory over Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League.

RCB's bowlers, with Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham at the forefront, limited Delhi to 141, paving the way for an impressive chase.

The opening partnership between Mandhana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge dismantled Delhi's bowling attack, ensuring RCB's victory and top spot in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)