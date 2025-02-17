Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana's Blitzkrieg Leads RCB to Dominant Victory Over Delhi Capitals

Smriti Mandhana's explosive 81 runs off 47 balls propelled RCB to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League. The RCB bowlers showcased exceptional discipline, dismissing Delhi for 141 runs. The dominant opening partnership set the tone for RCB's successful run chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Smriti Mandhana's blistering 81 run innings led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a commanding victory over Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League.

RCB's bowlers, with Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham at the forefront, limited Delhi to 141, paving the way for an impressive chase.

The opening partnership between Mandhana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge dismantled Delhi's bowling attack, ensuring RCB's victory and top spot in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

