Left Menu

Snowstorms Delay Messi's Inter Miami Debut in Champions Cup Clash

Lionel Messi's debut match for Inter Miami in the Champions Cup against Sporting Kansas City was postponed due to a heavy snowstorm. Safety concerns were prioritized, with the match rescheduled for Wednesday. The competition, held by CONCACAF, features top clubs from the Americas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 04:10 IST
Snowstorms Delay Messi's Inter Miami Debut in Champions Cup Clash

Adverse weather conditions, including heavy snowfall, have forced the postponement of Lionel Messi's much-anticipated Champions Cup debut with Inter Miami against Sporting Kansas City. The announcement was made Monday by the North American soccer organization, CONCACAF.

Originally slated for Tuesday, the match will now take place on Wednesday. The delay comes as a winter storm warning has been issued by the United States National Weather Service for the region, covering parts of Kansas and Missouri.

The decision to reschedule was based on ensuring the safety of players and fans, as heavy snow accumulating on the pitch posed significant risks. The Champions Cup, formerly known as the Champions League, is CONCACAF's top tournament for clubs in North, Central America, and the Caribbean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025