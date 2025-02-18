Snowstorms Delay Messi's Inter Miami Debut in Champions Cup Clash

Adverse weather conditions, including heavy snowfall, have forced the postponement of Lionel Messi's much-anticipated Champions Cup debut with Inter Miami against Sporting Kansas City. The announcement was made Monday by the North American soccer organization, CONCACAF.

Originally slated for Tuesday, the match will now take place on Wednesday. The delay comes as a winter storm warning has been issued by the United States National Weather Service for the region, covering parts of Kansas and Missouri.

The decision to reschedule was based on ensuring the safety of players and fans, as heavy snow accumulating on the pitch posed significant risks. The Champions Cup, formerly known as the Champions League, is CONCACAF's top tournament for clubs in North, Central America, and the Caribbean.

