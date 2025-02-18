RBA Cuts Interest Rates: A Post-Pandemic Adjustment

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made a pivotal move on Tuesday, cutting interest rates for the first time since the pandemic struck in 2020. The decision, which reduced the cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.10%, signals progress in controlling inflation while maintaining a prudent approach to economic recovery prospects.

After wrapping up its February policy meeting, the RBA remained reticent about future actions, leaving the possibility of further easing open but undecided ahead of the April board meeting. The bank's move reflected the latest economic indicators showing core inflation at 3.2% in the fourth quarter, nearing the target band.

Financial markets largely anticipated this adjustment after observing inflation's surprising downward trend, and investors adjusted their strategies accordingly. The focus now shifts to how these changes will influence the economic landscape as Australia aims for sustainable growth post-pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)