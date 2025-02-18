Manu Bhaker: A Journey with Coach Jaspal Rana

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker has expressed unwavering support for Jaspal Rana as her coach, despite his new appointment as the National Rifle Association of India's (NRAI) High Performance trainer for pistol shooters. This comes after they reconciled following a professional rift before the Tokyo Olympics.

Rana, a decorated marksman with four Asian Games golds, played a pivotal role in Bhaker's resurgence, which saw her capture two bronze medals at the Paris Games. Bhaker emphasized her reliance on Rana's guidance, despite his broader responsibilities with the NRAI.

With an eye on future competitions, Bhaker is preparing for World Cups in April and domestic events in June, with ambitions to peak at the World Championships later in Cairo. Her recent performances at National trials signal a promising comeback, aligning with her strategic goals for the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)