Left Menu

Azharudeen's Heroic 149: A Turnaround in Kerala's Ranji Journey

Mohammed Azharudeen's resilient knock of 149 not out in red ball cricket after seven years propelled Kerala to 418/7 on day two of the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Gujarat. Kerala aims for a crucial first-innings lead after reaching a strong position at stumps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-02-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 18:47 IST
Azharudeen's Heroic 149: A Turnaround in Kerala's Ranji Journey
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding performance on Tuesday, Mohammed Azharudeen's unbeaten 149 steered Kerala to an imposing 418 for seven by stumps on the second day of their Ranji Trophy semifinal against Gujarat.

Resuming at 206 for four, Kerala initially faltered when skipper Sachin Baby was dismissed early, but Azharudeen, supported by Salman Nizar, stabilized the innings. Azharudeen's knock was his first century in seven years.

The visitors' batting tactics were questioned despite favorable conditions, adding only 212 runs on the second day. Meanwhile, Gujarat's pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla emerged as a key figure, capturing three wickets. Kerala now seeks an advantageous first-innings lead on day three.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025