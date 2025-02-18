Azharudeen's Heroic 149: A Turnaround in Kerala's Ranji Journey

In a commanding performance on Tuesday, Mohammed Azharudeen's unbeaten 149 steered Kerala to an imposing 418 for seven by stumps on the second day of their Ranji Trophy semifinal against Gujarat.

Resuming at 206 for four, Kerala initially faltered when skipper Sachin Baby was dismissed early, but Azharudeen, supported by Salman Nizar, stabilized the innings. Azharudeen's knock was his first century in seven years.

The visitors' batting tactics were questioned despite favorable conditions, adding only 212 runs on the second day. Meanwhile, Gujarat's pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla emerged as a key figure, capturing three wickets. Kerala now seeks an advantageous first-innings lead on day three.

(With inputs from agencies.)