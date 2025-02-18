USA's Historic Bowling Feat: Defending ODI's Lowest Total

In a landmark achievement, the United States of America on Tuesday defended the lowest-ever total in a non-curtailed ODI match, clinching a 57-run victory over Oman. The match, part of the Cricket World Cup League 2, witnessed exceptional spin bowling on a track that favored the slower bowlers.

Nosthush Kenjige spearheaded the American assault, securing five wickets for just 11 runs over 7.3 overs, effectively dismantling the Oman batting line-up. Milind Kumar's off-spin added crucial breakthroughs, while Harmeet Singh and Yasir Mohammed provided vital support to seal the victory.

The surface at the Oman Cricket Academy proved spin-friendly, differing from past conditions seen during the T20 World Cup. This challenging pitch saw Oman collapse to a paltry 65, their lowest score in men's ODIs, with the American team showcasing excellent spin tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)