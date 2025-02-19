Left Menu

Teen Prodigy João Fonseca Faces Setback

João Fonseca, an 18-year-old tennis star from Brazil, experienced a setback at the Rio Open, losing to Alexandre Muller just after securing his first ATP title in Buenos Aires. Despite his recent rise, including reaching No. 68 in rankings, Fonseca showed fatigue in his match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:23 IST
Teen Prodigy João Fonseca Faces Setback

In a surprising turn of events at the Rio Open, teenage tennis sensation João Fonseca faced disappointment as he lost the first-round match to Alexandre Muller. This comes days after Fonseca's triumphant first ATP title win in Buenos Aires.

Fonseca, who dazzled fans with his recent Argentina Open victory, struggled against Muller's aggressive play, committing 34 unforced errors. The young Brazilian seemed exhausted, unable to replicate his previous stellar form.

Despite this setback, Fonseca's career prospects remain bright. He recently made history as the youngest South American to win an ATP Tour title, climbing to the 68th spot in the world rankings after his win last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

