Babar Azam Reflects on Iconic 2017 Champions Trophy Triumph

On the eve of their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand, Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam fondly recalled his triumphant moments from the 2017 Champions Trophy final. In that decisive match, Babar played a crucial innings of 46 runs from 52 balls, contributing to Pakistan's emphatic 180-run victory over India, a win that remains a highlight in Pakistan's cricket history.

Babar, understandably enthusiastic, expressed his excitement and acknowledged the significance of Fakhar Zaman's century and the exceptional bowling performances by Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali in securing the 2017 title. "The memories of that final are etched in my mind," he shared in an ICC media release. The team has evolved, with fresh faces joining the lineup, yet Babar emphasized that their belief and determination remain unchanged.

As the Men in Green face off against New Zealand's Blackcaps, cricket fans are set for a thrilling encounter featuring top players like Babar and Kane Williamson. Babar continues to dominate ODI cricket, maintaining his position as the world's leading batter since 2021. He views his role as a senior player positively, aiming to lead Pakistan to victory. With matches hosted in Pakistan, Babar hopes the home advantage will be pivotal to their success, uniting fans and players alike.

