Rachin Ravindra Out of ICC Champions Trophy Opener Due to Injury

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra will be absent from the ICC Champions Trophy opening match against Pakistan in Karachi. The player is still recovering from a forehead injury suffered during an earlier match against the same opposition, an unfortunate incident that involved him being struck by the ball under floodlights.

According to New Zealand Cricket (NZC), Ravindra received stitches and has been monitored under Head Injury Assessment protocols, preventing his participation in the remainder of the series. Head coach Gary Stead expressed optimism over Ravindra's recovery, noting improvements but acknowledging more steps are necessary for his return to play.

At the toss, New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner confirmed the decision to keep Ravindra out of the game, citing his incomplete recovery. Ravindra's absence sees Will Young filling in as New Zealand prepares to face a Pakistan side led by Mohammad Rizwan, who won the toss and chose to field.

