Pedal for the Planet: AAI's Eco-Friendly Cycling Relay

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has launched a relay cycling expedition to cover 1,260 kilometers across West Bengal and Jharkhand. This initiative, commenced on Tuesday, is organized by AAI's Eastern Regional Sports Control Board.

As part of the expedition, 15 cyclists from various stations will participate in each leg, promoting fitness and environmental awareness. The event spans multiple cities including Kolkata, Durgapur, and Ranchi, concluding on March 9.

AAI aims to underscore the importance of sustainable practices, with Eastern region's Regional Executive Director Nivedita Dubey urging the public to adopt eco-friendly transportation methods. This reflects AAI's dedication to promoting sports and environmental consciousness.

