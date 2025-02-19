Left Menu

New Zealand Opens Champions Trophy with Stellar Performances by Latham and Young

Will Young and Tom Latham's remarkable centuries led New Zealand to 320 for five against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy opener. Despite early setbacks, Young and Latham dominated the game with a solid partnership. Glenn Phillips added momentum with a quick 61, while Pakistan's bowling struggled to break through.

In a gripping start to the Champions Trophy, New Zealand's strong batting lineup showcased their prowess against defending champions Pakistan, achieving a challenging total of 320 for five. Opener Will Young and captain Tom Latham were the stars of the innings, compiling impressive centuries to steer their team to a commanding position.

Despite early setbacks, with the Kiwis losing vital wickets, Young anchored the innings with a resilient 107, while Latham remained unbeaten on 118. Their partnership of 118 runs was a vital turnaround for the visitors, stabilizing the innings and providing a platform for the lower order to capitalize on.

Glenn Phillips injected further momentum with a blistering 61 off 39 balls, launching an aggressive assault on Pakistan's bowling attack in the final overs. Pakistan's bowlers struggled to regain control, allowing New Zealand to set a formidable target.

