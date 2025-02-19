New Zealand Opens Champions Trophy with Stellar Performances by Latham and Young

In a gripping start to the Champions Trophy, New Zealand's strong batting lineup showcased their prowess against defending champions Pakistan, achieving a challenging total of 320 for five. Opener Will Young and captain Tom Latham were the stars of the innings, compiling impressive centuries to steer their team to a commanding position.

Despite early setbacks, with the Kiwis losing vital wickets, Young anchored the innings with a resilient 107, while Latham remained unbeaten on 118. Their partnership of 118 runs was a vital turnaround for the visitors, stabilizing the innings and providing a platform for the lower order to capitalize on.

Glenn Phillips injected further momentum with a blistering 61 off 39 balls, launching an aggressive assault on Pakistan's bowling attack in the final overs. Pakistan's bowlers struggled to regain control, allowing New Zealand to set a formidable target.

