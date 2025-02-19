Manchester United's Costly Leadership Shake-Up

Manchester United announced on Wednesday that the decision to part ways with Erik ten Hag as manager and Dan Ashworth as sporting director accumulated costs exceeding $18 million, as detailed in the club's latest financial disclosures.

Ten Hag was removed from his position on October 28, a mere three months after receiving a contract extension amidst ongoing speculation about his role. At the time, the team's performance placed them 14th in the Premier League, struggling with four losses out of nine games. Currently, under the helm of Ruben Amorim, the team remains in a downward spiral, facing 12 losses in 25 games—an unprecedented downturn in the club's Premier League record.

Following Ten Hag's exit, Ashworth, who had joined from Newcastle after protracted negotiations, also exited barely half a year into his tenure. Manchester United's Q2 financial report highlights "exceptional items" of £14.5 million, citing the departure expenses for former management. Ten Hag, initially retained after an FA Cup triumph against Manchester City, was surprisingly extended until 2026 before the managerial upheaval ensued.

(With inputs from agencies.)