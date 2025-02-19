India Stuns World Champions Germany with Thrilling 1-0 Victory in FIH Hockey Pro League
India's men's team triumphed 1-0 over Germany in their second FIH Hockey Pro League match, thanks to Gurjant Singh's early goal. The Indian defense, marshaled by Harmanpreet Singh, held strong against relentless German attacks to secure a significant win at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, climbing to seventh place in the standings.
In a thrilling encounter at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India's men's hockey team secured a narrow 1-0 victory over reigning World Champions Germany in their second match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 season.
Gurjant Singh emerged as the hero of the day, netting the decisive goal just four minutes into the game. Despite a strong start, Germany's defense faltered when Gurjant capitalized on a misjudged clearance, sweeping the ball into an open goal.
Captain Harmanpreet Singh commanded India's defense magnificently, frustrating the German attackers and denying them several opportunities. In the game's final moments, Germany intensified their search for an equalizer, but India's resolute backline, led by goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, held firm, sealing a memorable victory for the hosts.
