Left Menu

Triumphant Start: New Zealand Outclass Pakistan in Champions Trophy Opener

In a stunning Champions Trophy opener, New Zealand, led by skipper Mitchell Santner, defeated defending champions Pakistan by 60 runs. Centurions Will Young and Tom Latham played pivotal roles in posting a challenging total of 320/5. Pakistan now faces a must-win match against India in Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:58 IST
Triumphant Start: New Zealand Outclass Pakistan in Champions Trophy Opener
Mitchell Santner
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

New Zealand's cricket team commenced their Champions Trophy campaign in style, overpowering Pakistan with a decisive 60-run victory. Captain Mitchell Santner commended centurions Will Young and Tom Latham for their instrumental performances, helping the team achieve a formidable score of 320/5.

The duo's effective rotation of the strike and strategic boundary-hitting set the platform for New Zealand, which exceeded expectations as they initially aimed for 260-280. Skipper Santner praised the bowlers' ability to maintain pressure, leading to Pakistan's collapse at 260 all out.

Opposite captain Mohammed Rizwan acknowledged New Zealand's exceptional performance, particularly highlighting the innings by Young and Latham, which were pivotal given the pitch conditions. With Pakistan now in a must-win scenario, attention turns to their upcoming clash with India in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025