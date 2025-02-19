Triumphant Start: New Zealand Outclass Pakistan in Champions Trophy Opener

New Zealand's cricket team commenced their Champions Trophy campaign in style, overpowering Pakistan with a decisive 60-run victory. Captain Mitchell Santner commended centurions Will Young and Tom Latham for their instrumental performances, helping the team achieve a formidable score of 320/5.

The duo's effective rotation of the strike and strategic boundary-hitting set the platform for New Zealand, which exceeded expectations as they initially aimed for 260-280. Skipper Santner praised the bowlers' ability to maintain pressure, leading to Pakistan's collapse at 260 all out.

Opposite captain Mohammed Rizwan acknowledged New Zealand's exceptional performance, particularly highlighting the innings by Young and Latham, which were pivotal given the pitch conditions. With Pakistan now in a must-win scenario, attention turns to their upcoming clash with India in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)