Hynek Barton's Shocking Victory at Bengaluru Open Stuns Top Seed Kopriva

In a stunning turn of events at the Bengaluru Open, qualifier Hynek Barton caused a major upset by defeating top seed Vit Kopriva in a gripping round of 32 clash. Barton rallied from a set down to clinch a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory, much to the surprise of spectators at the KSLTA Tennis Stadium.

Indian players faced a tough day, with teen sensation Manas Dhamne bowing out after a valiant effort against Petr Bar Biryukov, and Ramkumar Ramanathan closely challenging Shintaro Mochizuki before falling short. Karan Singh also saw his campaign end in a nail-biting match against Jurij Rodionov. The ATP Challenger 125 tournament, organized by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association, doles out prize money of USD 200,000 to participants.

Elsewhere, former world No 17 Bernard Tomic made a remarkable comeback to dispatch Ilia Simakin, while Tristan Schoolkate battled past Khumoyun Sultanov. Former Delhi Open champion Kyrian Jacquet suffered a setback, losing to James McCabe. As the tournament progresses, competitors vie for 125 ATP ranking points on the hard courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)