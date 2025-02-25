Left Menu

Hynek Barton's Shocking Victory at Bengaluru Open Stuns Top Seed Kopriva

Qualifier Hynek Barton defeated top seed Vit Kopriva in the Bengaluru Open, overcoming a set deficit to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Indian players faced setbacks, while Bernard Tomic and Tristan Schoolkate advanced. The ATP Challenger tournament continues with fierce competition on the hard courts of KSLTA Tennis Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:04 IST
Hynek Barton's Shocking Victory at Bengaluru Open Stuns Top Seed Kopriva

In a stunning turn of events at the Bengaluru Open, qualifier Hynek Barton caused a major upset by defeating top seed Vit Kopriva in a gripping round of 32 clash. Barton rallied from a set down to clinch a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory, much to the surprise of spectators at the KSLTA Tennis Stadium.

Indian players faced a tough day, with teen sensation Manas Dhamne bowing out after a valiant effort against Petr Bar Biryukov, and Ramkumar Ramanathan closely challenging Shintaro Mochizuki before falling short. Karan Singh also saw his campaign end in a nail-biting match against Jurij Rodionov. The ATP Challenger 125 tournament, organized by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association, doles out prize money of USD 200,000 to participants.

Elsewhere, former world No 17 Bernard Tomic made a remarkable comeback to dispatch Ilia Simakin, while Tristan Schoolkate battled past Khumoyun Sultanov. Former Delhi Open champion Kyrian Jacquet suffered a setback, losing to James McCabe. As the tournament progresses, competitors vie for 125 ATP ranking points on the hard courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025