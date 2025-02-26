England Faces Injury Woes: Mark Wood Limps Off Amid Champions Trophy Clash

England encountered yet another injury predicament during their Champions Trophy face-off against Afghanistan on Wednesday in Lahore, as Mark Wood was seen limping during his spell. Observed walking gingerly in his fourth over of the first innings, Wood received immediate attention from the England physio, who was seen aiding the bowler in stretching his left knee. Despite completing the over, Wood eventually left the field.

In a bid to persist, Wood returned to continue bowling but was visibly discomforted, ultimately withdrawing to the dressing room after the 43rd over. The 35-year-old's day concluded without a wicket, having conceded 50 runs in his eight overs. This incident follows a recent spate of injuries for England, facing another setback with Brydon Carse's withdrawal from the tournament due to a toe injury.

Carse, who sustained his injury during England's opening Group B match against Australia, was England's most expensive bowler, with an economy rate of 9.85. His condition further deteriorated, forcing a withdrawal ahead of their second group game. In his place, spinner Rehan Ahmed has been called upon, making his presence known as an unused squad member during the India series and holding an ODI record of 10 wickets in five matches for England.

