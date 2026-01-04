Spain Condemns U.S. Action in Venezuela: A Diplomatic Clash

Spain has strongly condemned the United States' military action in Venezuela which led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, labeling it a breach of international law. The declaration, made by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in a letter to his Socialist Party, criticizes the U.S.'s aggressive approach.

Sanchez's statement follows calls by coalition partner Sumar to denounce the U.S. raid, describing it as 'imperialist piracy.' The operation has been met with widespread protest, with demonstrators gathering at the U.S. embassy and across Madrid opposing what is perceived as illegal intervention.

As international scrutiny grows, the debate centers on the legality of U.S. actions under international law, with attention turning to an upcoming U.N. Security Council meeting. Spain's connection to Venezuela, home to a large Venezuelan diaspora, adds complexity to the geopolitical discourse.

