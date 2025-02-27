Left Menu

Power Outage Drama at Wembley: England vs Spain Showdown

During a Nations League match at Wembley Stadium, floodlights failed, leaving the England vs Spain game in darkness. Despite the interruption, play resumed as England led 1-0, ultimately winning the rematch of the 2023 World Cup final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-02-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an unexpected turn of events, the iconic Wembley Stadium was plunged into darkness during the Nations League match between England and Spain. The floodlights failed early in the second half just as European champions England were leading the world champions Spain 1-0.

Despite the blackout, digital advertising panels and corporate box lighting continued operating. Play was briefly halted but resumed shortly after the stadium's power was restored.

This exhilarating match was a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final in Sydney, where Spain defeated England. This time, however, Jess Park's decisive first-half goal secured a victory for England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

