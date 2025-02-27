Power Outage Drama at Wembley: England vs Spain Showdown

In an unexpected turn of events, the iconic Wembley Stadium was plunged into darkness during the Nations League match between England and Spain. The floodlights failed early in the second half just as European champions England were leading the world champions Spain 1-0.

Despite the blackout, digital advertising panels and corporate box lighting continued operating. Play was briefly halted but resumed shortly after the stadium's power was restored.

This exhilarating match was a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final in Sydney, where Spain defeated England. This time, however, Jess Park's decisive first-half goal secured a victory for England.

(With inputs from agencies.)