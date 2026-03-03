Left Menu

Anthropic's Claude AI Faces Back-to-Back Outages Amid Rising Concerns

Anthropic's Claude AI experienced outages on consecutive days, causing concern among users. The chatbot's popularity for automating tasks was overshadowed by disruptions affecting over 1,000 users. Concurrently, AWS reported a fire at a UAE data center, impacting services. Tensions rise as US authorities scrutinize AI use for defense.

Updated: 03-03-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:21 IST
Anthropic's widely-used AI chatbot, Claude, experienced back-to-back outages within a 24-hour period, impacting users across several regions. The disruptions have raised questions about the reliability of the platform, which has seen a spike in popularity due to its task automation capabilities.

According to Downdetector, the most reported issues during the outage revolved around Claude chat functionality, with over 350 users in India affected. On Monday, over 1,000 users across multiple regions faced problems accessing the service. The intermittent disruptions come as Claude AI gains attention for potentially reshaping the job market by delivering efficient automated workflows.

Adding to Anthropic's challenges, a fire at AWS's data center in the UAE on Sunday disrupted services, although redundancy measures minimized customer impact. Meanwhile, US scrutiny intensifies, highlighted by President Trump's directive to federal agencies to halt using Anthropic's technology over concerns about its potential deployment in autonomous weaponry and mass surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

