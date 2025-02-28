Jake Knapp Joins Golf's Elite with a Historic Sub-60 Round

Jake Knapp achieved a monumental feat at the Cognizant Classic, becoming one of a select few to shoot a sub-60 round on the PGA Tour. Knapp, ranked 99th globally, delivered a stellar 59 at PGA National, entering an exclusive club in golf history.

His performance, marked by five consecutive birdies from the outset, saw Knapp challenge Jim Furyk's scoring record of 58. The young golfer finished one stroke shy of this record at the par-71 course known for its demanding nature.

Under nearly perfect weather conditions in South Florida, Knapp tamed the course with precision. While his peers struggled to match his level of play, Knapp's round reinforced his status as a rising talent, offering a new benchmark in the storied history of the tournament.

