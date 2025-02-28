Left Menu

Jake Knapp Joins Golf's Elite with a Historic Sub-60 Round

Jake Knapp entered golf history by shooting a remarkable 59 at the Cognizant Classic, joining an elite group to break 60 in a PGA Tour event. Achieving this on the challenging PGA National course, Knapp's performance eclipsed the previous tournament record, reflecting a day of exceptional ball-striking and putting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palmbeachgardens | Updated: 28-02-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 09:42 IST
Golf

Jake Knapp achieved a monumental feat at the Cognizant Classic, becoming one of a select few to shoot a sub-60 round on the PGA Tour. Knapp, ranked 99th globally, delivered a stellar 59 at PGA National, entering an exclusive club in golf history.

His performance, marked by five consecutive birdies from the outset, saw Knapp challenge Jim Furyk's scoring record of 58. The young golfer finished one stroke shy of this record at the par-71 course known for its demanding nature.

Under nearly perfect weather conditions in South Florida, Knapp tamed the course with precision. While his peers struggled to match his level of play, Knapp's round reinforced his status as a rising talent, offering a new benchmark in the storied history of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

