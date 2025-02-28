Left Menu

Jake Knapp Shines: Sub-60 PGA History Made

Jake Knapp achieved a 59 at PGA National, marking the 15th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history. He leads by four strokes going into the second round. The historical significance of sub-60 rounds is highlighted, referencing past players who achieved similar feats. Tougher conditions are expected for the next round.

Jake Knapp made headlines by shooting a dazzling 59 at PGA National, etching his name into golf history with the 15th sub-60 round on the PGA Tour. This remarkable feat has him leading by four strokes as he heads into Friday's second round.

The venerable PGA National played kind on Thursday with calm conditions, but Friday promises a more challenging weather forecast with increasing winds, testing Knapp's four-stroke lead over rivals like Daniel Berger, Russell Henley, and Sami Valimaki.

Historically, players like Jim Furyk, David Duval, and Justin Thomas have also made their mark with sub-60 rounds, which often lead to impressive tournament finishes. Knapp's stellar performance echoes the achievements of these greats, setting the stage for an exciting continuation of the Cognizant Classic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

