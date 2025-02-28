Left Menu

Virat Kohli Set for 300th ODI Milestone Against New Zealand

Veteran Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is poised to play his 300th One Day International game in the Champions Trophy against New Zealand, receiving accolades from Kiwi all-rounder Michael Bracewell. Kohli's recent form has been impressive, proving pivotal in India's chase of Pakistan's 242-run target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:19 IST
Virat Kohli Set for 300th ODI Milestone Against New Zealand
Virat Kohli (Photo: X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
After 299 stellar performances, India's cricket icon Virat Kohli prepares to add a significant achievement to his resume as he gears up for his 300th ODI against New Zealand. The milestone comes amidst the ongoing Champions Trophy, marking him as the eighth Indian to reach this elite status.

Kohli, known as the 'Chase Master', has been in scintillating form, recently guiding India to a victory against arch-rival Pakistan. New Zealand's Michael Bracewell lauded Kohli's career, having observed the cricketer's meticulous preparation during their shared stint at the IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

While Bracewell congratulates Kohli on his impending landmark, he remains mindful of the formidable talent within the Indian lineup. Virat's resurgence, highlighted by his 51st ODI century against Pakistan, holds promise for a thrilling encounter against New Zealand in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

