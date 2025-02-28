Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Opt to Bowl First in Key WPL Clash Against Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals captain, Meg Lanning, won the toss and chose to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League 2025 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both teams, known for their consistent performance, aim for victory in a match that could determine the course of the tournament.

Updated: 28-02-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:24 IST
DC skipper Meg Lanning and MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the time of the toss (Photo: @wplt20/X) . Image Credit: ANI
In a pivotal match of the Women's Premier League 2025, Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning has opted to bowl first after winning the toss against the formidable Mumbai Indians. The match is being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where both teams, known for their consistent display this season, are set for an intense showdown.

Electing to field, Lanning noted the early advantages in the wicket and expressed confidence in her team's depth, emphasizing that multiple players are capable of stepping up when needed. "We need to bring our A-game tonight," she stated, affirming the unchanged lineup from their previous triumph against Mumbai.

Conversely, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed comfort in batting first, citing the potential for high scores on this pitch. Maintaining an unchanged playing XI, Kaur is optimistic about her team's form, highlighting the strong performance of key batters in recent games. The clash is anticipated to be a thrilling fixture in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

