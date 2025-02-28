Delhi Capitals Opt to Bowl First in Key WPL Clash Against Mumbai Indians

In a pivotal match of the Women's Premier League 2025, Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning has opted to bowl first after winning the toss against the formidable Mumbai Indians. The match is being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where both teams, known for their consistent display this season, are set for an intense showdown.

Electing to field, Lanning noted the early advantages in the wicket and expressed confidence in her team's depth, emphasizing that multiple players are capable of stepping up when needed. "We need to bring our A-game tonight," she stated, affirming the unchanged lineup from their previous triumph against Mumbai.

Conversely, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed comfort in batting first, citing the potential for high scores on this pitch. Maintaining an unchanged playing XI, Kaur is optimistic about her team's form, highlighting the strong performance of key batters in recent games. The clash is anticipated to be a thrilling fixture in the tournament.

