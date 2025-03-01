Matthew Short's Injury Clouds Australia's Champions Trophy Hopes
Australian cricketer Matthew Short is likely to miss the Champions Trophy semifinal due to a quad injury he sustained during a match against Afghanistan. Possible replacements include Jake Fraser-McGurk and Aaron Hardie. Australia awaits their opponent, either India or New Zealand, for the semifinal.
In a setback for Australian cricket, opener Matthew Short is expected to miss the Champions Trophy semifinal. Short, who has been in formidable form, sustained a quad injury during a rain-affected match against Afghanistan.
The 29-year-old struggled visibly on the field before being dismissed by Azmatullah Omarzai. Despite scoring a quick 15-ball 20, his injury casts doubt on his participation in the crucial semifinal stage.
Team captain Steve Smith has expressed concerns over Short's ability to recover in time. Australia may consider big-hitter Jake Fraser-McGurk or all-rounder Aaron Hardie as possible replacements in the lineup.
