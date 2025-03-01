Punjab Warriors Soar into InBL Pro U25 Final with Commanding Win

The Punjab Warriors clinched a spot in the InBL Pro U25 final with a resounding 98-72 win against the Hyderabad Falcons on Friday. The victory, dominated by a third-quarter burst, was solidified by Stokley Chaffee's formidable double-double, helping the team surge ahead decisively at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The Warriors set the pace early, establishing a 12-point lead in the first quarter. Chaffee's defensive prowess inside and Sandhu's impressive three-point shooting kept the Falcons struggling. Despite a brief surge from Hyderabad's Harsh Dagar and contributions from Jack Purchase and Kushal Singh, Punjab held onto a seven-point advantage by quarter's end.

During the second quarter, the Falcons' offensive challenges persisted, allowing Chaffee, Garrett, and Sandhu to further extend Punjab's lead. Despite late second-quarter pushes from the Falcons, highlighted by Purchase's and Robinson's efforts, Punjab entered halftime with a 10-point edge.

