Punjab Warriors Soar into InBL Pro U25 Final with Commanding Win

The Punjab Warriors secured their spot in the InBL Pro U25 final with a decisive 98-72 victory over the Hyderabad Falcons. A powerful third-quarter performance, spearheaded by Stokley Chaffee's double-double, ensured the Warriors' dominance. Key contributions from Garrett and Sandhu further fueled their commanding display.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 10:20 IST
Pllayers in action during InBL Pro U25 clash (Photo: InBL Pro). Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab Warriors clinched a spot in the InBL Pro U25 final with a resounding 98-72 win against the Hyderabad Falcons on Friday. The victory, dominated by a third-quarter burst, was solidified by Stokley Chaffee's formidable double-double, helping the team surge ahead decisively at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The Warriors set the pace early, establishing a 12-point lead in the first quarter. Chaffee's defensive prowess inside and Sandhu's impressive three-point shooting kept the Falcons struggling. Despite a brief surge from Hyderabad's Harsh Dagar and contributions from Jack Purchase and Kushal Singh, Punjab held onto a seven-point advantage by quarter's end.

During the second quarter, the Falcons' offensive challenges persisted, allowing Chaffee, Garrett, and Sandhu to further extend Punjab's lead. Despite late second-quarter pushes from the Falcons, highlighted by Purchase's and Robinson's efforts, Punjab entered halftime with a 10-point edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

