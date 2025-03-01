Cricket Semifinals Uncertainty: Dubai or Lahore? Decision Awaited

In an atmosphere of growing anticipation, the Australian and South African cricket teams are poised for take-off, their destination uncertain as they prepare to compete in the Champions Trophy semifinals. Current ambiguity surrounds whether their clash will occur in Dubai or Pakistan, pending the results of a crucial match-up.

Dubai is tentatively booked to host the first semifinal on Tuesday while Lahore is expected to stage the second on Wednesday. However, all hinges on the outcome of Sunday's pivotal Group A match between India and New Zealand. This decisive contest will confirm whether Australia or South Africa will face Rohit Sharma's squad in Dubai.

Heightened security concerns have compelled India to play exclusively in Dubai, necessitating travel adjustments for both the Australian and South African teams. They are left in a logistical limbo, preparing for matches at different venues depending on the weekend's results, affecting their training schedules and travel itineraries.

(With inputs from agencies.)