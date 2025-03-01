Left Menu

South Africa's Triumphant March into Semifinals with Stellar Show Against England

South Africa defeated England by seven wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy, advancing to the semifinals. Despite an injury scare for captain Aiden Markram, the team excelled under Heinrich Klaasen's leadership. Marco Jansen impressed with his bowling, earning 'Player of the Match' honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 21:27 IST
South Africa's Triumphant March into Semifinals with Stellar Show Against England
Aiden Markram. (Photo- ProteasMenCSA X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a dominant display, South Africa secured a seven-wicket victory over England, advancing to the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy. The match, however, was marked by South African captain Aiden Markram's hamstring concern, which prevented him from batting during the run-chase.

Taking the helm in the absence of Temba Bavuma, Markram remained optimistic, saying post-match, 'I think it is alright, hopefully in the next few days, I can get good rest and recover.' Under Heinrich Klaasen's interim leadership, South Africa showcased resilience and skill.

Marco Jansen's exceptional bowling spell (3/39), pivotal in reducing England to 37/3 during the powerplay, was praised by Markram. Jansen's performance, coupled with contributions from Wiaan Mulder (3/25) and Keshav Maharaj (2/35), ensured England's collapse to 179 runs.

On the batting front, Rassie Van Der Dussen (72) and Heinrich Klaasen (64) anchored the chase. Klaasen secured his fifth consecutive half-century, demonstrating formidable form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025