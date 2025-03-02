Mourinho's Suspension Halved Amid Controversy

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has decided to halve the suspension of Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho from four matches to two. This decision comes after the club appealed against the TFF's initial ruling which also included a fine, due to Mourinho's critical remarks about Turkish referees in a post-match press conference.

The 62-year-old was originally fined 1.6 million Turkish lira, which was later reduced to 558,500 lira following the review. The TFF cited Mourinho's comments as violating sports ethics, promoting violence and disorder, and risking fan incidents. The match in question, which ended in a 0-0 draw, was officiated by Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic.

Fenerbahce issued a statement in support of Mourinho, asserting that his comments were misinterpreted and deliberately distorted. In a further twist, Mourinho filed a lawsuit against Galatasaray, accusing them of defamation. He is expected to return for Fenerbahce's next Super Lig match against Samsunspor.

(With inputs from agencies.)