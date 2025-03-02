Left Menu

Mourinho's Suspension Halved Amid Controversy

The Turkish Football Federation has reduced Jose Mourinho's suspension from four matches to two following an appeal by Fenerbahce. The penalties were initially imposed due to Mourinho's critical remarks about Turkish referees during a press conference. He was fined but the amount was subsequently reduced after review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 02-03-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 01:34 IST
Mourinho's Suspension Halved Amid Controversy
suspension
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has decided to halve the suspension of Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho from four matches to two. This decision comes after the club appealed against the TFF's initial ruling which also included a fine, due to Mourinho's critical remarks about Turkish referees in a post-match press conference.

The 62-year-old was originally fined 1.6 million Turkish lira, which was later reduced to 558,500 lira following the review. The TFF cited Mourinho's comments as violating sports ethics, promoting violence and disorder, and risking fan incidents. The match in question, which ended in a 0-0 draw, was officiated by Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic.

Fenerbahce issued a statement in support of Mourinho, asserting that his comments were misinterpreted and deliberately distorted. In a further twist, Mourinho filed a lawsuit against Galatasaray, accusing them of defamation. He is expected to return for Fenerbahce's next Super Lig match against Samsunspor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025