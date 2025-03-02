Robin van Persie Lands at Feyenoord: A Coaching Debut with a Twist

Robin van Persie's coaching debut at Feyenoord failed to deliver the desired victory as they settled for a goalless draw against NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie on Saturday. The appointment follows Brian Priske's dismissal last month.

A hero at Feyenoord, the 41-year-old Van Persie was warmly welcomed back to De Kuip. His playing career, marked by stints at Arsenal and Manchester United, saw him score 50 goals for the Dutch national team. His return to Feyenoord is marked by anticipation, despite this initial setback.

Feyenoord remains fourth in the Eredivisie, missing a chance to overtake Utrecht. The team now focuses on its Champions League clash against Inter Milan, hosting the Italian giants for the first leg on Wednesday.

