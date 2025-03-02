River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

In a dramatic turn of events at the Argentine Primera Division Apertura, a ten-man River Plate fell short, losing 2-0 to Estudiantes. The match on Saturday resulted in River missing their chance to lead Group B. Despite strong efforts, River's strategy faltered, leaving them in third place.

River, with 15 points, remains one point behind second-placed Independiente, who hold a game in hand, while Rosario Central leads despite their own defeat at Boca Juniors. Estudiantes forward Guido Carrillo praised the team's solid performance, which began with an early goal by Alexis Castro.

River's challenge escalated when a critical equalizer was denied and a red card left them a player short. Estudiantes capitalized on this advantage, with Santiago Ascacibar sealing their victory in stoppage time, showcasing their tactical preparation and resilience.

