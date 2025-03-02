Left Menu

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate, with ten players, lost 2-0 to Estudiantes, jeopardizing their top spot ambition in Group B of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura. Estudiantes capitalized on key moments, despite a disallowed River equalizer. The victory highlights Estudiantes' resilience and strategy, while River faces Talleres next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 06:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 06:53 IST
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

In a dramatic turn of events at the Argentine Primera Division Apertura, a ten-man River Plate fell short, losing 2-0 to Estudiantes. The match on Saturday resulted in River missing their chance to lead Group B. Despite strong efforts, River's strategy faltered, leaving them in third place.

River, with 15 points, remains one point behind second-placed Independiente, who hold a game in hand, while Rosario Central leads despite their own defeat at Boca Juniors. Estudiantes forward Guido Carrillo praised the team's solid performance, which began with an early goal by Alexis Castro.

River's challenge escalated when a critical equalizer was denied and a red card left them a player short. Estudiantes capitalized on this advantage, with Santiago Ascacibar sealing their victory in stoppage time, showcasing their tactical preparation and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025