Local Hero Dylan Naidoo Triumphs at Rain-Interrupted South African Open

Dylan Naidoo claimed victory at the South African Open after defeating Laurie Canter in a playoff. The tournament faced disruption from torrential rain, leading to the abandonment of the final round. Naidoo's win was celebrated by the local community, showcasing his popularity, especially among Durban's large Indian population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 19:30 IST
Local favorite Dylan Naidoo emerged victorious at the rain-soaked South African Open held at the Durban Country Club, securing his win in a playoff against England's Laurie Canter. The duo was tied in the lead after the third round at 14 under par, but the final round was called off due to intense rains submerging parts of the course.

Only the 27-year-old Naidoo, who birdied the par-four 18th following a brilliant approach shot, edged past Canter in the tiebreaker. Naidoo expressed his surreal feeling of achievement, highlighting the support from crowds in Durban, home to a significant Indian community celebrating his heritage.

Despite the schedule disruptions caused by rain, with only Chris Paisley completing his round, the co-leaders faced off in a playoff Sunday afternoon. The victory was celebrated widely, marking a significant achievement for Naidoo in his golfing career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

