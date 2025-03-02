Left Menu

Varun Chakravarthy's Spin Magic: India's New Trump Card?

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy single-handedly turned the game in India's favor during their match against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy. As a versatile 'mystery spinner,' Chakravarthy's performance has presented India with strategic options for the upcoming semi-final against Australia. His unpredictable spin arsenal remains a challenge for opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 23:29 IST
Spinner Varun Chakravarthy emerged from the dugout to deliver a stellar performance against New Zealand during his Champions Trophy debut on Sunday, giving India a strategic advantage ahead of the tournament's knockout stage. Known as a 'mystery spinner,' Chakravarthy's unique skills with off-breaks, leg-breaks, googlies, and the renowned 'carrom ball' have left opponents baffled.

Previously having warmed the bench, Chakravarthy seized his opportunity by producing match-winning figures of 5-42 in only his second ODI, helping India secure a 44-run victory. His impressive display has prompted India to re-evaluate their spin options, with captain Rohit Sharma acknowledging the difficult selection choices that lie ahead for the semi-final against Australia.

New Zealand, taken by surprise with the slow nature of the Dubai wicket, failed to anticipate Chakravarthy's impact. As both teams prepare for their respective semi-finals, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner anticipates a different challenge on a possibly faster Lahore pitch against South Africa, emphasizing the crucial role of their pace attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

