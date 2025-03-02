Varun Chakravarthy's Spin Magic: India's New Trump Card?
Spinner Varun Chakravarthy single-handedly turned the game in India's favor during their match against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy. As a versatile 'mystery spinner,' Chakravarthy's performance has presented India with strategic options for the upcoming semi-final against Australia. His unpredictable spin arsenal remains a challenge for opponents.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Spinner Varun Chakravarthy emerged from the dugout to deliver a stellar performance against New Zealand during his Champions Trophy debut on Sunday, giving India a strategic advantage ahead of the tournament's knockout stage. Known as a 'mystery spinner,' Chakravarthy's unique skills with off-breaks, leg-breaks, googlies, and the renowned 'carrom ball' have left opponents baffled.
Previously having warmed the bench, Chakravarthy seized his opportunity by producing match-winning figures of 5-42 in only his second ODI, helping India secure a 44-run victory. His impressive display has prompted India to re-evaluate their spin options, with captain Rohit Sharma acknowledging the difficult selection choices that lie ahead for the semi-final against Australia.
New Zealand, taken by surprise with the slow nature of the Dubai wicket, failed to anticipate Chakravarthy's impact. As both teams prepare for their respective semi-finals, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner anticipates a different challenge on a possibly faster Lahore pitch against South Africa, emphasizing the crucial role of their pace attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Young and Latham's Centuries Lead New Zealand's Dominant Champions Trophy Start
Triumphant Start: New Zealand Outclass Pakistan in Champions Trophy Opener
Kyle Jamieson Returns to Boost New Zealand's Champions Trophy Squad
Injury Woes Strike New Zealand Ahead of Champions Trophy
Ashwin Pokes Fun at Babar Azam in New Zealand's Triumph Over Pakistan