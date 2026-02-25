Thrilling Showdown: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup

In a gripping Group 2 encounter at the T20 World Cup Super Eights, New Zealand tallied 168/7 in their innings against Sri Lanka.

Contributions from Mitchell Santner, who scored 47, and Cole McConchie's unbeaten 31, bolstered New Zealand's innings. However, they faced a challenging spell from Sri Lankan bowlers.

Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera emerged as the heroes with the ball, taking three and four wickets respectively to put a brake on New Zealand's momentum.

