Thrilling Showdown: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka and New Zealand faced off in a T20 World Cup Super Eights match. New Zealand scored 168/7 in 20 overs, with standout performances from Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie. Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera shone with the ball for Sri Lanka, securing three and four wickets respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a gripping Group 2 encounter at the T20 World Cup Super Eights, New Zealand tallied 168/7 in their innings against Sri Lanka.

Contributions from Mitchell Santner, who scored 47, and Cole McConchie's unbeaten 31, bolstered New Zealand's innings. However, they faced a challenging spell from Sri Lankan bowlers.

Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera emerged as the heroes with the ball, taking three and four wickets respectively to put a brake on New Zealand's momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

