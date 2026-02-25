Left Menu

Strategic Slow Pacers Propel New Zealand to T20 WC Semifinal Brink

New Zealand's strategic use of slow deliveries led to a decisive 61-run win over Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup. With this victory, New Zealand has moved to the second spot, alongside Pakistan, for a potential semifinal berth, pending their final match against England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:12 IST
New Zealand players celebrating (Photo: X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

New Zealand secured a pivotal victory over Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, impressively utilizing strategic slower deliveries. Key performers Rachin Ravindra and captain Mitchell Santner steered the Kiwis to a dominant 61-run triumph, eliminating Sri Lanka from contention in Colombo on Wednesday.

This win catapulted New Zealand to the second position, accumulating three points after a washout against Pakistan. New Zealand's upcoming match against England, already semifinalists, holds significant stakes, as Pakistan still trails closely and aims to match New Zealand's points by beating Sri Lanka in their concluding Super Eight encounter.

Ravindra, recognized as Player of the Match, emphasized the team's successful adaptation to conditions and strategic planning, leading to a crucial win. Meanwhile, a dejected Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka cited the missed chances and strategic missteps against a rejuvenated New Zealand side, further urging his team for greater accountability in their closing match.

Santner highlighted a recalibrated target of 160 runs, which materialized through calculated aggression after a challenging start. His partnership played a pivotal role as the pitch unexpectedly assisted spin, benefiting their slower-bowling strategy. With a quick turnaround, New Zealand prepares to face England, with keen eyes on a semifinal ticket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

