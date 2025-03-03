Brumbies Star Tualima Sidelined by Dengue Fever

ACT Brumbies forward Tuaina Taii Tualima has been sidelined with dengue fever after returning from a Super Rugby Pacific match against Fijian Drua in Suva. According to the team, Tualima contracted the mosquito-borne illness despite taking preventive measures.

Tualima, who made his debut at blindside flanker during the February 15 match that saw the Brumbies win 36-32, was subsequently left out of the squad due to illness. The team admitted that Tualima's absence is significant, particularly as they prepare for Friday's game against the defending champions, the Blues.

The Fijian government had declared an outbreak of dengue fever in early February, confirming around 200 cases outside Suva. Although serious, most individuals recover within a week, but the condition can be debilitating for longer periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)