Adam Zampa's Strategies for Champions Trophy Victory

Australian spinner Adam Zampa has admitted he is not performing at his peak during the Champions Trophy but remains confident about his ability to take crucial wickets in the upcoming semi-final against India.

Zampa's contributions in earlier matches, including figures of 2-48 against Afghanistan and 2-64 in the win over England, have been pivotal in Australia's advance to the semi-finals of the One Day International (ODI) tournament.

Australia is preparing for a challenging encounter in Dubai against an unbeaten Indian team. Despite logistical challenges and schedule criticism, Zampa and his teammates remain optimistic about their campaign, with Cooper Connolly set to replace the injured Matt Short.

