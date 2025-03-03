Left Menu

Historic Win: Dylan Naidoo Shakes Up South African Golf

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma struggled at the Investec South African Open, ending tied for 58th after a promising start. In contrast, Dylan Naidoo made history as the first South African player of colour to win the tournament, clinching victory in a playoff after rain shortened the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 03-03-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 09:37 IST
Historic Win: Dylan Naidoo Shakes Up South African Golf
Shubhankar Sharma
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma faced challenges at the Investec South African Open, settling for a tie at 58th place. Initially showing promise, his performance faltered as the tournament, already shortened to 54 holes due to adverse weather, concluded prematurely at the Durban Country Club.

In a historic turn of events, Dylan Naidoo emerged victorious, becoming the first South African golfer of colour to win this prestigious tournament. His achievement came after a playoff against England's Laurie Canter, necessitated by heavy rains canceling the final round. Naidoo's victory on the challenging par-four 18th makes a significant mark in South African golf history.

Naidoo's triumph, reminiscent of Sewsunker Sewgolum's 1963 win, also earned him a DP World Tour card and a coveted spot at The Open in Royal Portrush. Meanwhile, South Africa's Christiaan Maas clinched the Freddie Tait Cup as the top amateur in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

